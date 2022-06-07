Apple WWDC highlights 2022: MacBook Air, updated MacOS, M2 chip and more

iOS16 to include ‘Buy Now Pay Later’

The newest iPhone operating system will feature a revamped lock screen with additional widgets, increased customisation, and a new notification method. Users will be able to pay with Apple Pay wherever it is accepted and pay in four instalments over six weeks without incurring any additional fees. The new iOS will have additional CarPlay upgrades, such as redesigned gauge clusters, and automakers such as Ford Motor Company and Jaguar Land Rover will integrate the technology into their vehicles.