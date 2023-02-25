Apple-Google expanded phone production in India,deepen ties with tech sector
US Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Saturday said US is expecting to improve trade ties with India in technology sector. Companies like Apple and Google have expanded their phone production in India
United States Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen on Saturday said that technology companies like Apple and Google have expanded their phone production in India, and as the US looks forward to the future, she is eager to deepen ties in the technology sector.
