Apple's iPhone shipments seen sagging under China disruptions

Apple's iPhone shipments seen sagging under China disruptions1 min read . 07:26 PM IST
Some Wall Street analysts have started estimating a hit from the disruptions, which have weighed on shares of the world's most valuable company
Apple Inc warned in November that worker unrest at the world's biggest iPhone factory in China would impact shipments of higher-end models of the device in the holiday quarter.
Some Wall Street analysts have started estimating a hit from the disruptions, which have weighed on shares of the world's most valuable company. Here are their predictions:
Brokerage Estimate Wedbush Securities Shortages to result in 5% to 10% fewer units sold in the quarter; Says shutdowns to cost Apple about $1 billion a week in lost iPhone sales.
Susquehanna Sees a 10 million hit to shipments, with total shipments of 70 million iPhones.
TF International Disruptions to impact iPhone shipments Securities by about 20% to between 70 million and 75 million units.
CFRA Research Sees as much as 5% to 10% downside to its original iPhone shipment estimate of 82 million units.
KGI Securities Lost iPhone production to be about 10 mln units, or about 12% lower iPhone shipments compared with a year ago.
Evercore ISI Shutdowns to have impact of 5 million to 8 million units.
Piper Sandler Cuts its estimate for iPhone sales to 74 million for the Dec-quarter, as it sees a hit of 9 million units. Expects an impact of $8 billion in the quarter.
Morgan Stanley Lowers its estimates for iPhone shipment for Dec-quarter by 3 million to 75.5 million units.
J.P.Morgan Lowers its estimate for iPhone volume in the Dec-quarter by 4 million to about 70 million units.
However, raised its March-quarter forecast for shipments to about 63 million units from prior estimate of about 61 million.
This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text.