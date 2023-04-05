Apple's potential entry into metaverse sparks anticipation4 min read . Updated: 05 Apr 2023, 08:07 AM IST
- In a recent interview with GQ, Apple CEO Tim Cook added fuel to the speculation surrounding the company's potential entry into the augmented reality market.
Despite the slowdown in the development of the metaverse by Apple's competitors, Apple fans are eagerly anticipating the company's entry into the virtual reality market with a unique and groundbreaking approach.
