Applying for Canadian citizenship? 6 document mistakes that could delay your application

Applying for Canadian citizenship? Before you hit the submit button, it’s worth giving your paperwork one last check. A missing document, an unclear copy, or even using an outdated checklist could slow down the entire process—or result in rejection.

The checklist applies to applicants aged 18 or older applying for Canadian citizenship under subsection 5(1) of the Citizenship Act. Also, it is intended for Indians who are already permanent residents of Canada and are preparing to apply for citizenship. Here are some common document mistakes to watch out for:

Using an old checklist One common mistake is relying on an older citizenship application package. IRCC's CIT 0007 checklist was last updated in June 2026, while the government's citizenship forms webpage was modified in August 2026. Applicants should therefore download the latest version before putting together their application.

Getting the document order wrong For paper applications, the documents and completed forms should be arranged in the order specified in the checklist. The completed checklist should be placed at the top of the package before it is mailed.

IRCC's CIT 0007 checklist is provided to help applicants ensure they have included the required documents and forms with their citizenship application.

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Saving forms in correct manner IRCC also warns applicants that the PDF form may not open properly on tablets or mobile phones. The government recommends downloading and saving the form on a computer and opening it using Adobe Acrobat Reader.

Missing passport records Applicants must provide colour copies of the identity pages of their passports and travel documents covering the five-year eligibility period. If a passport's validity was extended, the pages carrying the extension stamp must also be included.

The five-year period is important because applicants must demonstrate the required physical presence in Canada. IRCC says adults generally need to have been physically present in Canada for at least 1,095 days during the five years before applying, including at least 730 days as a permanent resident.

Submitting unclear copies IRCC says all forms and documents must be clear and easy to read. If information cannot be read, the application may be returned or take longer to process. Also, applicants should ensure they provide the required identification documents, citizenship photographs and a fee receipt.

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Most importantly, the checklist is only about documentation; meeting the documentation requirements does not, by itself, mean an applicant qualifies for Canadian citizenship.