Applying for Canadian citizenship? Immigration dept updates system. Details here

Canada citizenship: Access to the online application portal for clients has now been expanded to the majority of permanent residence applicants
In a bid to make the citizenship and immigration process faster and smoother, the Canadian government has introduced new online services this month. According to CIC news, "Immigration Minister Sean Fraser introduced new online services across Canada's immigration system, intended to improve client experience and reduce the backlogs".
Recently, Fraser visited 'Immigration, Refugees and Citizenship Canada (IRCC)' processing centre in New Waterford, Nova Scotia, to announce new online services across our immigration system, helping to improve client experience and reduce the backlogs.
Waiting period reduced
To help further reduce wait times, and build on the hiring of 1,250 new employees to tackle the backlogs and increase processing capacity, the Minister will exempt permanent and temporary residence applicants who are already in Canada and meet certain criteria from the immigration medical examination requirement.
To quickly process family reunification applications during the pandemic, IRCC began conducting telephone and video interviews with sponsors and applicants.
The department was able to welcome more than 69,000 spouses, partners, and children in 2021.
The IRCC has resumed in-person interviews at Canadian and international offices. To provide spousal sponsorship clients with increased flexibility, the department will continue to offer virtual interviews to clients.
"We are also working at expanding the availability of virtual interviews at our overseas offices, including through a pilot project allowing spousal sponsorship and other clients to take part in virtual interviews at some visa application centres rather than having to travel to a visa office," IRCC said.
Expanding online applications for PR
Access to the online application portal for clients has now been expanded to the majority of permanent residence applicants. IRCC will begin transitioning to 100% digital applications for most permanent residence programs on September 23, with alternative formats available for people who require accommodations.
In 2021, IRCC set a historic record by admitting more than 405,000 new permanent residents to Canada. For 2022, they have aimed to provide PR to 431,000.
As of August 22, Canada welcomed over 300,000 permanent residents.
Canada exceeded its citizenship goals for 2021–2022, with over 217,000 new Canadian citizens. So far this fiscal year (from April 1 to July 31), Canada has welcomed over 116,000 new citizens, compared to 35,000 in the same period last fiscal year.
