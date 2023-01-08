Applying for H1B visa? ‘2023 is the worst year’ for lottery, expert explains

The year 2023 is likely to worst year in history for the H-1B cap lottery. Experts are of the opinion that the registrations this year can go up to 500,000 for about 85,000 new H-1B visa petition approvals. Robert Webber, US immigration lawyer, in a recent post elaborates on a few reasons behind the same. Take a look here.

