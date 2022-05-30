The government on Monday will announce plans to allow applicants with bachelor’s or master’s degrees to obtain a two-year visa while graduates with doctorates can apply for a three-year stay
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
As part of its post-Brexit immigration plan, the United Kingdom will be granting working visas to graduates of top universities, including Harvard and Yale, according to Bloomberg report citing the Telegraph.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
As part of its post-Brexit immigration plan, the United Kingdom will be granting working visas to graduates of top universities, including Harvard and Yale, according to Bloomberg report citing the Telegraph.
As per the report, the government on Monday will announce plans to allow applicants with bachelor’s or master’s degrees to obtain a two-year visa while graduates with doctorates can apply for a three-year stay, regardless of their country of birth, the newspaper said. Additionally, the visa will allow applicants to bring their families, the report said.
As per the report, the government on Monday will announce plans to allow applicants with bachelor’s or master’s degrees to obtain a two-year visa while graduates with doctorates can apply for a three-year stay, regardless of their country of birth, the newspaper said. Additionally, the visa will allow applicants to bring their families, the report said.
The visas, meant to encourage graduates to start their careers in the UK, are among the latest measures designed to show the benefits of Brexit as Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks to move on from the so-called Partygate scandal that has disrupted his premiership in recent months, the Bloomberg reported.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
The visas, meant to encourage graduates to start their careers in the UK, are among the latest measures designed to show the benefits of Brexit as Prime Minister Boris Johnson seeks to move on from the so-called Partygate scandal that has disrupted his premiership in recent months, the Bloomberg reported.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Meanwhile, just last week, Punjab and the United Kingdom agreed for further tie ups in agriculture, information technology, food processing, higher education, sports, public transport (electric buses) and biomass sectors.
Meanwhile, just last week, Punjab and the United Kingdom agreed for further tie ups in agriculture, information technology, food processing, higher education, sports, public transport (electric buses) and biomass sectors.
A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting between Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and British high commissioner to India Alex Ellis who called on the former here, said an official release. During the meeting, it was agreed that there is a huge potential of collaboration between Punjab and the UK in these sectors.
A decision to this effect was taken during a meeting between Punjab chief minister Bhagwant Mann and British high commissioner to India Alex Ellis who called on the former here, said an official release. During the meeting, it was agreed that there is a huge potential of collaboration between Punjab and the UK in these sectors.
Mann said hardworking and resilient people of Punjab have already made a mark in these sectors. The advanced technology of the UK will be helpful in further harnessing the hidden potential in these sectors.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Mann said hardworking and resilient people of Punjab have already made a mark in these sectors. The advanced technology of the UK will be helpful in further harnessing the hidden potential in these sectors.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Extending a red carpet welcome to British investors in the state, the chief minister said the state government will ensure a single window online clearance to all investors.
Extending a red carpet welcome to British investors in the state, the chief minister said the state government will ensure a single window online clearance to all investors.
The Punjab government will ensure a smooth and hassle-free mechanism for investors in the state, Mann said, adding that he is already in touch with a large number of prospective investors from the UK.