Beside the US and the UK, today there are several destinations to pursue higher education degree from a reputed foreign colleges. One such favoured destination is Australia. And, Fiona Wong, Partner at Gilton Valeo Lawyers and Corporate Immigration Lawyer, in an exclusive conversation with Mint said that following the Australia India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA), that will come into effect from 29 December, there is likely to be a uptick in student visa issuance. And she further provides a few tips to ensure that visa is guaranteed.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}