There are definitely hopes for an uptick in student visa grants, particularly for students looking to study courses in Australia’s target sectors, an expert said
Beside the US and the UK, today there are several destinations to pursue higher education degree from a reputed foreign colleges. One such favoured destination is Australia. And, Fiona Wong, Partner at Gilton Valeo Lawyers and Corporate Immigration Lawyer, in an exclusive conversation with Mint said that following the Australia India Economic Cooperation and Trade Agreement (AI-ECTA), that will come into effect from 29 December, there is likely to be a uptick in student visa issuance. And she further provides a few tips to ensure that visa is guaranteed.
Following the FTA, are there any hopes for an uptick in student visa issuance?
There are definitely hopes for an uptick in student visa grants, particularly for students looking to study courses in Australia’s target sectors.
How to ensure that student visa is guaranteed?
To increase the chances of a grant students must ensure they are engage a registered migration agent/lawyer to assist with the application process, and have the following documents to meet the student visa requirements:
Certificates that verify previous study
Evidence of English language proficiency
Letter of Offer from chosen education provider
Confirmation of Enrolment from your education provider
Statement that addresses that they are genuinely coming to Australia to study and not for any other reason (including details of the value of the course to their future career), and they will only be residing in Australia temporarily (with an inclusion of details on their ties to their home country)
Bank statements to evident that they have sufficient funds to support their stay in Australia
Overseas Student Health Cover
Recent reports suggested that Australia rejected 50% of students' visas from India, what is the reason for that?
The reasons for the high number of student visas refusals from India, Nepal and Sri Lanka is on the basis of non-genuine entrant and bogus documents.
The Australian Government have indicated that they are concerned that there are dishonest agents operating from India who have been arranging student visas with bogus documents. The “genuine temporary entrant" condition is also an arbitrary criterion which has contributed to the increased refusals of student visas across board.
