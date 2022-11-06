Applying to foreign universities? All you need to know about TOEFL, GRE tests

Applying to foreign universities? All you need to know about TOEFL, GRE tests2 min read . 08:10 PM IST
A total of 4,44,553 students went abroad for education in 2021 and 2,45,601 students opted for the same in the first half of 2022
With easier access to education loans, scholarships, and information regarding reputed universities, there has been a sharp increase in the number of Indian students opting for foreign education. As per Ministry of External Affairs data, 4,44,553 students went abroad to pursue education in 2021 and 2,45,601 students opted for the same in the first half of 2022. And this is going to increase further in the coming years. As per reports, many students who are likely to apply for varsities in foreign lands have already started for TOEFL and GRE test, one of the first steps for getting there. Here are a few lesser known facts about these exams.
The globally accepted TOEFLiBT test is an extremely essential step if you are planning to go to a English-speaking country.
The test measures students’ reading, listening, speaking and writing English skills as they will be used in academic classrooms around the world. The TOEFL iBT tests are accepted by all universities in the US, Canada, Ireland, Australia, New Zealand, and the UK. In fact, it is also accepted by more than 11,500 universities and other institutions in over 160 countries
TOEFL iBT scores are valid for two years, and students always have the option to retake the test if they are unsatisfied with their scores.
You can take the tests at test centre, at home (TOEFL iBT Home Edition) and on paper in a test centre followed by the Speaking section at home (TOEFL iBT Paper Edition).
The GRE General Test is meant for for graduate and professional schools. It is accepted by institutions across English-speaking countries and also in countries like Argentina and Zimbabwe
The GRE tests are more wholesome and are not only accepted in the fields of Science, Technology, Engineering and Mathematics, but also for Business and Law. The test scores are valid for 5 years. Moreover, students are given percentile rank so they can make a comparison of the score as against a larger pool of candidates.
Since the pandemic, the GRE tests can also be taken from home.
