Applying to foreign universities? All you need to know about TOEFL, GRE tests

With easier access to education loans, scholarships, and information regarding reputed universities, there has been a sharp increase in the number of Indian students opting for foreign education. As per Ministry of External Affairs data, 4,44,553 students went abroad to pursue education in 2021 and 2,45,601 students opted for the same in the first half of 2022. And this is going to increase further in the coming years. As per reports, many students who are likely to apply for varsities in foreign lands have already started for TOEFL and GRE test, one of the first steps for getting there. Here are a few lesser known facts about these exams.

{{^adFree}} {{/adFree}}