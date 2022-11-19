Apart from the United States, students aspiring to pursue their higher education abroad also aim for UK universities. And why wouldn't that be - if the US grabbed 7 spots in the top 10, as per Times Higher Education University Ranking for the class of 2023, the other 3 spots are taken by UK universities, with the University of Oxford claiming the top spot.

Which are the top UK universities?

The University of Oxford takes first place, with the University of Cambridge following in second place, while two of London’s best universities and a Scottish university complete the top five.

Three universities in Scotland appear in the top 25: the University of Edinburgh, the University of Glasgow and the University of Aberdeen, while the best institution in Wales is Cardiff University, ranked 24th, as per Times Higher Education.

University of Oxford

University of Cambridge

Imperial College London

UCL

University of Edinburgh

And, if you are planning to study in the UK, here's how to do it.