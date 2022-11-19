Applying to UK universities? These 10 tips will make the process easier2 min read . Updated: 19 Nov 2022, 08:46 PM IST
The process to apply to UK universities is lengthy but it is well structure
The process to apply to UK universities is lengthy but it is well structure
Apart from the United States, students aspiring to pursue their higher education abroad also aim for UK universities. And why wouldn't that be - if the US grabbed 7 spots in the top 10, as per Times Higher Education University Ranking for the class of 2023, the other 3 spots are taken by UK universities, with the University of Oxford claiming the top spot.