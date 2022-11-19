Applying to UK universities? These 10 tips will make the process easier

Apart from the United States, students aspiring to pursue their higher education abroad also aim for UK universities. And why wouldn't that be - if the US grabbed 7 spots in the top 10, as per Times Higher Education University Ranking for the class of 2023, the other 3 spots are taken by UK universities, with the University of Oxford claiming the top spot.
Which are the top UK universities?
The University of Oxford takes first place, with the University of Cambridge following in second place, while two of London’s best universities and a Scottish university complete the top five.
Three universities in Scotland appear in the top 25: the University of Edinburgh, the University of Glasgow and the University of Aberdeen, while the best institution in Wales is Cardiff University, ranked 24th, as per Times Higher Education.
- University of Oxford
- University of Cambridge
- Imperial College London
- UCL
- University of Edinburgh
And, if you are planning to study in the UK, here's how to do it.
- You can apply to most universities through centralised application portal - Ucas - for both undergraduate and postgraduate courses. The portal allows students to submit their personal statements and certificates and also rank their university choices.
- Through Ucas you can also directly get in touch with the universities of your choice.
- You are required to upload the required documents and in due time you will hear from the university with offer or rejection letters
- You might be required to sit for a screening process in case you have applied for higher-ranked universities
- Most Indian students will also need to take an English language test to support their application
- After receiving the offer letter and completing the conditions, students receive a Confirmation of Acceptance for Studies, or CAS, letter, which officially confirms their university place.
- The CAS is issued only 90 days before the start of the term and is required to apply for a visa.
- After you receive the CAS, the visa application process can take anywhere between two weeks and two months. The cost for the same changes every year
- Most universities offer scholarships and financial hardship funds to subsidise education based on merit and/or economic hardship, too.
