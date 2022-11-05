With the pandemic, everything seems difficult for the Indian student looking to apply abroad. Deferred admission procedures, clampdowns on travel, delayed visa processing, and few and far financial grants have made the process even tougher. Still, it seems such ambitions continue to inspire us as students are constantly seen googling answers regarding higher education courses in foreign universities, especially about scholarships and financial aid.

Now if you planning to apply to a US university, the first thing that you should understand is the cost of education is likely to be higher than what you might pay for the same course in an Indian university. And, it might take years to create such a corpus. However, some American colleges and universities provide significant need-based or merit-based institutional scholarships to students from foreign countries. Here are the 3 ways students can look for financial aid for a foreign college education.

Students seeking them will have to fill out the College Board's College Scholarship Service Profile

They may also submit an International Student Financial Aid Application.

International students may also qualify for external college scholarships given by corporations or nonprofit organizations.

An U.S News survey earlier this year showed that 887 undergraduate institutions disclosing how much financial aid they gave to a typical international student in 2021-2022, the average amount was roughly $22,000.

Across the 10 schools where typical financial aid awards for international students were highest, the average amount of scholarship money was almost $74,000, the U.S News said adding “All 10 schools are expensive private schools, with sticker price tuition and fees for the 2022-2023 school year topping $56,000."

Check full list here:

Wellesley College (MA): 82 international students received grants in 2021-2022. The average aid to international undergrad students was $78,432

Haverford College (PA): 55 international students received grants in 2021-2022. The average aid to international undergrad students was $76,600

Washington and Lee University (VA): 84 international students received grants in 2021-2022. The average aid to international undergrad students was $75,605

Wesleyan University (CT): 92 international students received grants in 2021-2022. The average aid to international undergrad students was $75,536

Dartmouth College (NH): 327 international students received grants in 2021-2022. The average aid to international undergrad students was $75,460

Duke University (NC): 174 international students received grants in 2021-2022. The average aid to international undergrad students was $72,325

Stanford University (CA): 245 international students received grants in 2021-2022. The average aid to international undergrad students was $72,000

Amherst College (MA): 160 international students received grants in 2021-2022. The average aid to international undergrad students was $71,655

Vassar College (NY): 67 international students received grants in 2021-2022. The average aid to international undergrad students was $71,036

Barnard College (NY): 35 international students received grants in 2021-2022. The average aid to international undergrad students was $70,735