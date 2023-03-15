Apprehensions of Pakistan defaulting on debts 'over now', says PM Sharif2 min read . Updated: 15 Mar 2023, 04:38 PM IST
- The cash-strapped South Asian nation is expecting to unlock a $1.1 billion bailout package from the IMF
Apprehensions of a default by Pakistan on debt obligations are "over now", the country's Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said on Wednesday, adding that a staff-level agreement with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) "will be done soon".
