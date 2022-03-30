Following Will Smith controversy at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) said that it is “upset and outraged" over the actor's behaviour and it will take "appropriate action" in a few weeks. On Monday (IST), the Hollywood actor slapped actor-comedian Chris Rock on stage during the event.

AMPAS president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson sent a letter to the Academy members, promising that the organisation will take "appropriate action" over the incident after an official process that would take a “few weeks".

“Sunday’s telecast of the 94th Oscars was meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year. We are upset and outraged that those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behaviour on stage by a nominee."

"To be clear, we condemn Mr. Smith’s actions that transpired Sunday night. As outlined in our bylaws, the Academy’s Board of Governors will now make a determination on appropriate action for Mr. Smith. As governed by California law regarding members of nonprofit organizations like the Academy, and set forth in our Standards of Conduct, this must follow an official process that will take a few weeks," the letter read.

At the live telecast of the 94th Academy Awards, actor-comic Rock cracked a joke at actor Jada Pinkett Smith's expense and Smith responded by slapping the him on stage.

The incident started when Rock came on stage to announce the winners for best documentary feature award and made a tasteless joke about Pinkett-Smith, saying she could star in the sequel to "G.I. Jane", in an apparent reference to her shaved head because of the autoimmune disorder alopecia.

An enraged Smith went up and hit Rock on the face, leaving the audience members as well as millions of viewers of the ceremony shocked.

