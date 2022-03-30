'Appropriate action...against Will Smith': Academy upset and outraged over actor's behaviour2 min read . 02:36 PM IST
- Will Smith slapped actor-comedian Chris Rock on stage during Oscar 2022.
This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
Following Will Smith controversy at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) said that it is “upset and outraged" over the actor's behaviour and it will take "appropriate action" in a few weeks. On Monday (IST), the Hollywood actor slapped actor-comedian Chris Rock on stage during the event.
Following Will Smith controversy at the 2022 Oscars ceremony, the Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences (AMPAS) said that it is “upset and outraged" over the actor's behaviour and it will take "appropriate action" in a few weeks. On Monday (IST), the Hollywood actor slapped actor-comedian Chris Rock on stage during the event.
AMPAS president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson sent a letter to the Academy members, promising that the organisation will take "appropriate action" over the incident after an official process that would take a “few weeks".
AMPAS president David Rubin and CEO Dawn Hudson sent a letter to the Academy members, promising that the organisation will take "appropriate action" over the incident after an official process that would take a “few weeks".
“Sunday’s telecast of the 94th Oscars was meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year. We are upset and outraged that those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behaviour on stage by a nominee."
“Sunday’s telecast of the 94th Oscars was meant to be a celebration of the many individuals in our community who did incredible work this past year. We are upset and outraged that those moments were overshadowed by the unacceptable and harmful behaviour on stage by a nominee."
"To be clear, we condemn Mr. Smith’s actions that transpired Sunday night. As outlined in our bylaws, the Academy’s Board of Governors will now make a determination on appropriate action for Mr. Smith. As governed by California law regarding members of nonprofit organizations like the Academy, and set forth in our Standards of Conduct, this must follow an official process that will take a few weeks," the letter read.
"To be clear, we condemn Mr. Smith’s actions that transpired Sunday night. As outlined in our bylaws, the Academy’s Board of Governors will now make a determination on appropriate action for Mr. Smith. As governed by California law regarding members of nonprofit organizations like the Academy, and set forth in our Standards of Conduct, this must follow an official process that will take a few weeks," the letter read.
At the live telecast of the 94th Academy Awards, actor-comic Rock cracked a joke at actor Jada Pinkett Smith's expense and Smith responded by slapping the him on stage.
At the live telecast of the 94th Academy Awards, actor-comic Rock cracked a joke at actor Jada Pinkett Smith's expense and Smith responded by slapping the him on stage.
The incident started when Rock came on stage to announce the winners for best documentary feature award and made a tasteless joke about Pinkett-Smith, saying she could star in the sequel to "G.I. Jane", in an apparent reference to her shaved head because of the autoimmune disorder alopecia.
The incident started when Rock came on stage to announce the winners for best documentary feature award and made a tasteless joke about Pinkett-Smith, saying she could star in the sequel to "G.I. Jane", in an apparent reference to her shaved head because of the autoimmune disorder alopecia.
An enraged Smith went up and hit Rock on the face, leaving the audience members as well as millions of viewers of the ceremony shocked.
An enraged Smith went up and hit Rock on the face, leaving the audience members as well as millions of viewers of the ceremony shocked.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!