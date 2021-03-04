Subscribe
Home >News >World >Vaccines modified for new variants will be fast-tracked, says UK govt

Vaccines modified for new variants will be fast-tracked, says UK govt

A medic fills a syringe with the Oxford-AstraZeneca vaccine
1 min read . 12:53 PM IST Staff Writer

The consortium said that time-consuming clinical studies that do not add to the regulatory understanding of a vaccines safety, quality or effectiveness would not be needed

Authorised Covid-19 vaccines that have been modified to tackle new variants will not need a brand new approval or “lengthy" clinical studies, said ACCESS Consortium, a coalition of regulatory authorities from the UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore and Switzerland.

Authorised Covid-19 vaccines that have been modified to tackle new variants will not need a brand new approval or “lengthy" clinical studies, said ACCESS Consortium, a coalition of regulatory authorities from the UK, Australia, Canada, Singapore and Switzerland.

The consortium said that time-consuming clinical studies that do not add to the regulatory understanding of a vaccines safety, quality or effectiveness would not be needed.

"This is because researchers are now better able to measure protection by looking at antibodies in the blood following vaccination, reducing the need to wait and see whether or not people in a trial become infected with the disease. This would significantly reduce the length of time taken for the modified vaccine to be ready for use," the UK drug regulator said in a statement.

According to the guidance, vaccine manufacturers would need to provide robust evidence that the modified vaccine produces an immune response for the candidate to be fast-tracked.

In addition to this, the vaccine manufacturer would also be expected to provide evidence showing the modified vaccine is safe and is of the expected quality alongside data on the immune response.

Data from the original robust clinical trials and the ongoing studies on real-world use in millions of people could also be used to support any decision by the regulators.

"Our priority is to get effective vaccines to the public in as short a time as possible, without compromising on safety. Should any modifications to authorised Covid-19 vaccines be necessary, this regulatory approach should help to do just that," said MHRA Chief Scientific Officer, Dr Christian Schneider.

"The public should be confident that no vaccine would be approved unless the expected high standards of safety, quality and effectiveness are met," Schneider added.

