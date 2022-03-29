This site and its partners use technology such as cookies to personalise content and ads and analyse traffic. By using this site you agree to its privacy policy. You can change your mind and revisit your choices at anytime in future.
IT companies are concentrating only on providing reliable information, which includes air raid alerts to Ukrainians as well as information about shelters and humanitarian aid, Pichai confirmed
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
WARSAW :
“We are also working to make sure that trustworthy and helpful information gets to people through our products," CEO of Google and Alphabet Inc Sundar Pichai said after meeting with Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw to discuss ways of aiding the people of war-torn Ukraine.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
WARSAW :
“We are also working to make sure that trustworthy and helpful information gets to people through our products," CEO of Google and Alphabet Inc Sundar Pichai said after meeting with Poland’s Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki in Warsaw to discuss ways of aiding the people of war-torn Ukraine.
Pichai informed that Information technology companies are focused on stymying Russian propaganda about the invasion of Ukraine. They are concentrating only on providing reliable information. This includes air raid alerts to Ukrainians as well as information about shelters and humanitarian aid.
Pichai informed that Information technology companies are focused on stymying Russian propaganda about the invasion of Ukraine. They are concentrating only on providing reliable information. This includes air raid alerts to Ukrainians as well as information about shelters and humanitarian aid.
“We are also blocking channels and apps associated with Russia’s state-funded media," Pichai said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
“We are also blocking channels and apps associated with Russia’s state-funded media," Pichai said.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Reportedly, leaders of countries bordering Russia and Ukraine have appealed to the heads of big IT companies for help in fighting false information and in curbing Russian propaganda about the war.
Reportedly, leaders of countries bordering Russia and Ukraine have appealed to the heads of big IT companies for help in fighting false information and in curbing Russian propaganda about the war.
Google has donated $35 million to humanitarian organizations working in Ukraine and is offering grants and fellowships for refugees and for Poland’s NGOs. Another $10 million will go to supporting civil society in Ukraine.
Google has donated $35 million to humanitarian organizations working in Ukraine and is offering grants and fellowships for refugees and for Poland’s NGOs. Another $10 million will go to supporting civil society in Ukraine.
Pichai and Morawiecki also held a remote meeting with the Prime Minister of Slovenia, Janez Jansa and with a representative of Covid-19-infected Czech premier, Petr Fiala.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Pichai and Morawiecki also held a remote meeting with the Prime Minister of Slovenia, Janez Jansa and with a representative of Covid-19-infected Czech premier, Petr Fiala.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Morawiecki expressed his “personal thanks" to Pichai, for his “critical role" in spreading the truth at the time of war.
Morawiecki expressed his “personal thanks" to Pichai, for his “critical role" in spreading the truth at the time of war.
“Russia is moving from autocracy to the totalitarian regime where the propaganda is so important," Morawiecki said.