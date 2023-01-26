Arab astronaut won’t fast during Ramadan: Here’s why2 min read . Updated: 26 Jan 2023, 09:25 AM IST
Sultan al-Neyadi will be the second citizen of the UAE to travel to space.
Sultan al-Neyadi, an astronaut from the United Arab Emirates (UAE), has said that he won't have to fast during Ramadan, when Muslims fast from sunrise to sunset, while on his next space expedition. When the 41-year-old launches for the International Space Station (ISS) the following month aboard a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, he will make history as the first Arab astronaut to spend six months in space.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×