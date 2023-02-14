'Arab capitals’ ties with Delhi will overshadow China’s West Asian ties'
- ‘India is moving to the center of global geopolitics by virtue of its geography, demography, economy, and civilization; eventually, this will enable Delhi as the kingmaker of the Eurasian chessboard’
India’s outreach to West Asia particularly to the UAE, Egypt and Saudi Arabia is allowing India to become a “kingmaker" in Eurasia, according to strategic thinker Mohammed Soliman. In an age of increasing global disorder, India’s West Asia outreach in recent months is an effort to bridge the divide between the Middle East and South Asia to guarantee stability, argues Soliman.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
Login to enjoy exclusive benefits!
- Unlocked premium articles
- Personalized news
- Market Watchlist
- Insightful Newsletters & more
×