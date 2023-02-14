'Arab capitals’ ties with Delhi will overshadow China’s West Asian ties'

Because I was born in Cairo, I have a mental map that centers Asia, rather than Europe, in my geopolitical thinking. This map is the result of extensive shared history between the littoral states of West Asia—from Egypt and Oman to Tanzania, India, and Indonesia. This is why I believe that the traditional definition of the Middle East fails to capture the pre-British history of West Asia, which included expansive political, economic, cultural, and religious networks that were the pillars of a West Asian system expanding from Delhi to Cairo. In my Indo-Abrahamic framework, West Asia is bound for more economic and geopolitical integration due to its geography, demography, and trade and energy ties, as well as the intensive regional and global rivalries. Thus, West Asia is a geopolitical system that will continue cohering through these intensive cycles of cooperation and conflict. In order to secure this envisioned and integrated West Asian system, West Asian countries and people must be free to make their own choices without solely relying on the U.S. to provide security or worry about violent intrusion from other countries or regional powers. The Indo-Abrahamic framework changes the status of the U.S. from a security guarantor to a security and defense partner, allowing Washington to do more with less in the region.

