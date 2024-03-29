‘Arab countries ready to recognise Israel in future’, Joe Biden pushes for two-state solution
At a campaign event, President Joe Biden discussed Arab countries' readiness to recognise Israel in a future deal. Pro-Palestinian protesters interrupted the event, showing divisions within the party. Biden emphasised the need for a post-Gaza plan and a two-state solution
US President Joe Biden on Thursday highlighted the need for a post-Gaza plan and a two-state solution with Israel in the future. This came during a discussion with his fellow presidents at a star-studded fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall in New York, intended to showcase Democratic party unity ahead of the 2024 general elections.