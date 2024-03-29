US President Joe Biden on Thursday highlighted the need for a post-Gaza plan and a two-state solution with Israel in the future. This came during a discussion with his fellow presidents at a star-studded fundraiser at Radio City Music Hall in New York, intended to showcase Democratic party unity ahead of the 2024 general elections.

However, pro-Palestinian demonstrators disrupted the President's speech at least four times, underscoring divisions within the party over Biden's handling of Israel's war with Hamas and the humanitarian situation in Gaza.

“I’ve been working with the Saudis and with all the other Arab countries, including Egypt and Jordan and Qatar. They’re prepared to fully recognize Israel in a future deal," the US President said, as quoted by Bloomberg.

“There has to be a post-Gaza plan, and there has to be a trade to a two-state solution. It doesn’t have to occur today. It has to be a progression and I think we can do that," he asserted after one interruption.

His Democratic predecessors, Bill Clinton and Barack Obama, pushed back on critics of his Middle East policies at the event on Thursday.

Obama supported Joe Biden while responding to another protestor. “Biden has shown moral conviction and clarity in office. He was willing to acknowledge that the world is complicated."

“Biden is willing to listen to all sides in this discussion. He also tries to see if we can find common ground. That's the kind of president I want. You can't just talk and not listen here," he added.

It is pertinent to note that progressives, along with Muslim and Arab Americans, have put pressure on Biden, urging the administration to take more steps to limit Israel's military campaign in Gaza to drive out Hamas.

Joe Biden has been pressing Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu to halt a ground invasion of the southern Gaza city of Rafah, where over a million Palestinians have sought refuge.

The two nations are trying to reschedule an Israeli delegation's high-level visit to discuss options other than launching a military operation on Rafah. However, Netanyahu cancelled plans for a visit earlier this week after the US declined to veto a resolution from the UN Security Council calling for an immediate cease-fire in Gaza.

(With Bloomberg inputs)

