Arabica coffee at highest price since 1977 on supply concerns
SummaryArabica coffee futures are up nearly 69% so far this year, a surge which reflects weather concerns in powerhouse producer Brazil, including an extended drought and high temperatures.
Arabica coffee prices have hit their highest level since 1977 as concerns grow about tight global supplies.
