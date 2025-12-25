ARC Raiders, Fortnite video games still down on Christmas Day? Latest update on outages

ARC Raiders and Fortnite video gaming platforms which experienced an outage on Christmas Day, 25 December, continue to see some users still reporting issues, according to outage tracker Downdetector.

Earlier in the day, thousands of users worldwide reported that their favourite gaming platforms, including ARC Raiders, Steam, Fortnite and the Epic Games Store, stopped mid-play due to an alleged outage of Amazon Web Services (AWS) on Christmas Day.

As per Downdetector, reports of glitches in ARC Raiders peaked around 8 am (local time) on Thursday, with problems persisting till afternoon.

ARC Raiders outage

Outages in Fortnite video game also peaked around the same time, with glitches continuing for some time after noon, as per Downdetector.

Gamers go gaga Social media platforms, including X – have been flooded with memes and hilarious reactions as outages in Fortnite, ARC Raiders continued to persist.

One X user questioned, if Fortnite should compensate its users after the platform was hit by outage.

“Fortnite is down….I can’t open chests….drink big pots….emote…high five spongebob,” ranted another user.

Referring to ARC Raiders outage, one person wrote;" I played a couple games of arc raiders only for the servers to go back down…please just one more."

Fortnite shares update Fortnite shared an update on X, mentioning that log-ins are recovering.

“Fortnite log-ins are recovering and players should be able to play again. We're continuing to monitor and we'll update you with any new info about this issue,” said the gaming platform.

AWS denies outage claims Following the outage reports earlier in the day, AWS had categorically denied any disruption to its infrastructure. Posting on X, the company’s official AWS Newsroom account stated: “No, that's false. AWS services are operating normally today, but an event elsewhere on the internet has prompted some inaccurate speculation on social media.”

The company also clarified that the only reliable source for checking the operational status of its services is the official AWS Health Dashboard.