Archaeologists uncover 400,000-year-old cave in Israel revealing complex pre-human society

Archaeologists in Israel have uncovered a prehistoric cave containing artefacts dating back as far as 400,000 years, offering a rare window into a little-understood period of human evolution and revealing evidence of what researchers describe as a socially complex pre-human society.

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Ancient stone tools, animal remains reveal life 400,000 years ago in Israel The cave, located on the outskirts of Fureidis in northern Israel near the Zichron Ya'akov interchange, was discovered during preliminary investigations conducted ahead of planned infrastructure works.

Researchers from the Israel Antiquities Authority and the University of Haifa say the site represents one of only a handful of well-preserved archaeological locations from the late Lower Palaeolithic period in the Levant.

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Authorities found an ancient fallow deer tooth found at the cave. (Photo courtesy: Emil Aladjem/Israel Antiquities Authority

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Although archaeologists first examined the cave in the 1970s and initially believed it had been occupied around 200,000 years ago, recent excavations have dramatically revised its age.

According to Dr Kobi Vardi of the Israel Antiquities Authority and Professor Ron Shimelmitz of the University of Haifa, the cave was inhabited between approximately 400,000 and 250,000 years ago by members of the Acheulo-Yabrudian culture, a pre-Neanderthal hominin population that lived across the Levant during a critical period of human evolution.

Researchers identified the site's age through the discovery of characteristic stone tools associated with the Acheulo-Yabrudian culture, including hand axes, scrapers and blades. The cave also contained animal remains, including bones from fallow deer, gazelles and other hunted species, providing valuable insight into the lifestyles and survival strategies of its inhabitants.

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Vardi told CNN that "it was a big surprise" to find that the cave was much older than previously thought. He said the discovery places the site among a small number of accessible archaeological locations capable of shedding light on a poorly understood chapter of human history.

The discovery has generated significant interest among archaeologists because of the cave's exceptional state of preservation. Researchers have described it as a "time capsule" that remained sealed for hundreds of thousands of years, protecting layers of sediment and evidence of human activity from disturbance.

Excavations have also uncovered evidence suggesting that large groups of hominins occupied the cave over extended periods. The use of fire, organised hunting practices and repeated habitation patterns point to a level of social complexity not always associated with early human ancestors.

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This evidence, according to researchers, "suggesting complex and rich camp life," Shimelmitz said in a statement published by Israel's Ministry of Foreign Affairs on June 11.

Despite the wealth of artefacts recovered, archaeologists have yet to discover significant human remains at the site, mirroring a broader challenge facing researchers studying the Acheulo-Yabrudian culture. The identity of the cave's inhabitants therefore remains uncertain, although scientists believe they may represent an evolutionary population that existed before the emergence of both classic Neanderthals and anatomically modern humans.

Researchers from the Israel Antiquities Authority and the University of Haifa have said further excavations and analysis at the Fureidis cave could help answer longstanding questions about how early human societies developed technologies, organised communal life and adapted to their environment during a pivotal stage in human evolution.

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About the Author Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She...Read More ✕ Trisha Bhattacharya Trisha Bhattacharya is a Senior Content Producer at Livemint, with over two years of experience covering entertainment news from India and beyond. She spends her days tracking what’s trending, breaking down pop culture moments, and turning fast-moving entertainment stories into sharp, engaging reads that actually make people want to click — and stay.

She holds a Master’s degree in English Literature from Lucknow University, a background that shapes her love for layered narratives, strong voices, and stories that linger long after they’re told. Before joining Livemint, Trisha worked with India Today as an entertainment journalist and film critic. There, she reviewed films, covered industry news, and built a strong foundation in storytelling and cultural analysis.

Trisha enjoys working at the intersection of media, culture, and audience interest, always looking for fresh angles and formats. Films, shows, and music are not just her beat but her biggest passion — something that naturally reflects in her writing. Whether it’s cinema, streaming shows, music, or internet trends, she approaches every story with curiosity and intent.

Outside the job description, she’s unapologetically passionate about films, shows, and music — sometimes a little too passionate, if you ask her. That enthusiasm often spills into her work, adding personality, urgency, and a touch of chaos that keeps her writing alive. For Trisha, entertainment isn’t just a beat — it’s a language she speaks fluently.

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