Archbishop of Canterbury: Sarah Mullally breaks 1,400-year tradition, first woman to be appointed

Prior to her ordination, Sarah Mullally worked as a nurse in London hospitals and later became England’s Chief Nursing Officer.

Sudeshna Ghoshal
Updated3 Oct 2025, 07:56 PM IST
Archbishop of Canterbury-designate Sarah Mullally delivers an address inside Canterbury Cathedral, in Canterbury, Britain, October 3, 2025. REUTERS/Toby Melville
Sarah Mullally was appointed the new Archbishop of Canterbury on Friday, becoming the first woman to hold the role in its 1,400-year history. Mullally's appointment also means that this is the first time that a woman is the spiritual leader of 85 million Anglicans worldwide.

Aged 63-years-old, dame Sarah Mullally has served as the Bishop of London since 2018, making her the Church of England’s third most senior bishop after the archbishops of Canterbury and York.

Prior to her ordination, she worked as a nurse in London hospitals and later became England’s Chief Nursing Officer, mentioned a report by CNN.

Sarah Mullally condemns Manchester incident

On Friday, Mullally used her first public statement to condemn the "horrific violence" of Thursday's deadly attack on a synagogue in Manchester, saying “hatred and racism cannot tear us apart,” reported BBC.

