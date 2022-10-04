Archetypes: Meghan Markle speaks about bias in her first podcast since Queen’s death2 min read . Updated: 04 Oct 2022, 10:18 PM IST
Tuesdays see the release of brand-new episodes of Meghan Markle's Archetypes podcast on Spotify.
The first episode of Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes since the death of Queen Elizabeth is out now. The new episode, released on October 4 on Spotify, stars stand-up comedian Margaret Cho and journalist Lisa Ling. They discussed the stereotype of the "Dragon Lady" image of Asian women.