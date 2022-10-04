OPEN APP
The first episode of Meghan Markle’s podcast Archetypes since the death of Queen Elizabeth is out now. The new episode, released on October 4 on Spotify, stars stand-up comedian Margaret Cho and journalist Lisa Ling. They discussed the stereotype of the "Dragon Lady" image of Asian women.

Markle said that several problematic representations, including those in Austin Powers and Kill Bill presented these caricatures of women of Asian heritage as overly-sexualised or aggressive. Before introducing Cho, who noted that the archetype comes from the "dream of Orientalism", Markle emphasised that this harmful stereotyping of women of Asian heritage did not merely end after the credits had rolled.

Markle’s episode comes soon after Malala Yousafzai, the Nobel Peace Prize winner, raised attention to the uneven depiction of Muslims and Asians in Hollywood.

She emphasised the fact that only 4% of Asian and 1% of Muslim actors appear in prominent Hollywood films and television programmes. She also demanded that the situation be changed by giving them more prominent responsibilities as well as increased representation.

According to Lisa Ling, she chose broadcast journalism because, when she was younger, she believed it to be the only career option. When she was 7 years old, her parents divorced, and her family was usually watching television. Ling said it was similar to her favourite babysitter.

It was earlier reported that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle had delayed their upcoming multimillion-dollar Netflix project in light of the death of Queen Elizabeth. According to sources, Netflix wanted to release it in December after The Crown Season 5 premiered on November 9.

