Arctic ocean was much warmer than average during February

Scientists have linked this warming to extreme weather events elsewhere in the world, including the blast of cold air that swept out of Canada and deep into the US south in the middle of last month, causing an energy crisis in Texas.
In contrast, temperatures were the furthest below normal in Siberia. Globally, February was 0.06 degrees Celsius above the average from 1991 to 2020.
Sea ice extent was below average in the northern and southern polar regions during the month, although not exceptionally so, Copernicus said. Coverage was smallest compared to previous years in Northeastern Canada.