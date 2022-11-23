Scenario 3

Argentina win one of the two remaining matches while the other match ends in a draw. The Latin American team will have four points. Poland or Mexico (the one with a draw with Argentina) hold Saudi Arabia back for a draw as well. Provided the Saudis lose their third match, they will also be on four points. And, the team that defeats Saudi Arabia is likely to have four points as well. The goal difference will decide who goes ahead in that case.