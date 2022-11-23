Argentina fans remember, back in 1990, the defending champions lost their first match against minions Cameroon. Argentina, led by Diego Maradona, ended up in the finals that year.
Even after their 2-1 defeat to Saudi Arabia on November 22, Argentina still remain bookmakers’ favourite to win the FIFA World Cup 2022. Even if Saudi Arabia's victory is stunning, it doesn't significantly affect Argentina's prospects of winning the championship.
Lionel Messi’s team can still qualify for the knockout stages. Argentina’s chances have become even brighter after the Poland vs Mexico match ended in a goalless draw. However, there will be multiple conditions attached to it. Let’s take a look.
Scenario 1
Argentina win their next two matches against Poland and Mexico. Saudi Arabia lose the remaining games. In that case, Argentina will top the group with six points, Saudi will be at the bottom with three points. Poland and Mexico will be at the second spot with four points each. Argentina will qualify for the knockout stages.
Scenario 2
Argentina win one of the two remaining matches and lose the other. With two losses, Messi would not have a slim chance of qualifying since either Poland or Mexico (the one that beat Argentina) will have four points and qualify. Saudi Arabia will likely qualify for the next stage even with a draw in one of the next two matches.
Scenario 3
Argentina win one of the two remaining matches while the other match ends in a draw. The Latin American team will have four points. Poland or Mexico (the one with a draw with Argentina) hold Saudi Arabia back for a draw as well. Provided the Saudis lose their third match, they will also be on four points. And, the team that defeats Saudi Arabia is likely to have four points as well. The goal difference will decide who goes ahead in that case.
Scenario 4
Argentina fail to win any of the remaining two matches. No matter what happens with the other teams, it is probably impossible for Messi to qualify.
In its pursuit of a third World Cup victory, Argentina will face extra challenges if it end up in the second place of Group C. It might likely meet the reigning champion France in the round of 16. Interestingly, in the round of 16 in Russia 2018, France defeated Argentina 4-3.
A dream final is still possible
However, assuming Brazil finish first in their group, Argentina placing second in Group C would maintain the possibility of a Brazil-Argentina final - a dream encounter millions of Indian fans always look forward to.
