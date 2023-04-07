The British monarchy is cooperating with an independent study exploring its connection to the slave trade during the 17th and 18th centuries, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. The study is being conducted by the University of Manchester in collaboration with Historic Royal Palaces.

King Charles is said to be taking the issue "profoundly seriously", and researchers have been granted full access to the Royal Archives and the Royal Collection. The project, a PhD research by historian Camilla de Koning, is expected to be completed in 2026.

The move comes after previously unseen documents were published by The Guardian, revealing that the Royal African Company's shares, a company involved in the slave trade, were transferred from slave trader and deputy governor, Edward Colston, to King William III in 1689.

The King has also expressed his personal sorrow for the suffering caused by the slave trade, stating during a visit to Rwanda last year that he could not describe "the depths of his personal sorrow" at the harm caused.

Prince William, during a visit to Jamaica last spring, also condemned slavery as abhorrent and stated that it should never have happened, adding that it "forever stains our history". In addition, King Charles has pledged to deepen his understanding of the impact of slavery with "vigour and determination" since his accession, the BBC reported.

The British monarchy oversees 14 Commonwealth Realms, where the King serves as the head of state. He has called for each country to decide for itself whether it wishes to be a constitutional monarchy or a republic. Acknowledging the wrongs of the past is a "conversation whose time has come", according to the King.

Dr Halima Begum, CEO of the Runnymede Trust, a race equality think tank, praised the King's efforts, stating that it was wonderful to see him building on his mother's legacy. She called for a Royal commission to unearth the complex histories of colonialism, stating that it would inspire millions of British citizens and Commonwealth citizens.

PhD student Camilla de Koning hopes to change the perspective of the Royals as mere decree-stampers, highlighting their significant involvement as diplomatic players. She aims to investigate the links between the monarchy and colonialism, filling an important gap in discussions on the transatlantic slave trade.

The PhD study, co-sponsored by Historic Royal Palaces, began in October 2022, a month after King Charles ascended to the throne. The research will delve into the extent of any investments made by other slave trading companies.

