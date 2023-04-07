Are British Royals connected to slave trade? King Charles gives full access to find out2 min read . Updated: 07 Apr 2023, 01:20 PM IST
To address a critical gap in discussions regarding the transatlantic slave trade, the objective is to examine the connections between the monarchy and colonialism.
The British monarchy is cooperating with an independent study exploring its connection to the slave trade during the 17th and 18th centuries, according to a statement from Buckingham Palace. The study is being conducted by the University of Manchester in collaboration with Historic Royal Palaces.
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message
×