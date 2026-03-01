Are CBSE exams 2026 cancelled in Middle east amid Iran crisis? Board says...

Iran crisis: A fake circular claiming that the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has cancelled Class 10 and 12 board exams in the Middle East region amid the escalating conflict has been widely shared on social media.

However, the CBSE itself has clarified that the circulating notice is fake.

What did the circular claim? The fabricated circular claimed that some board examinations were being called off due to extraordinary global developments and ongoing war situations in certain countries. It further stated that language papers up to February 28 and the Class 10 Social Science (SST) exam set for March 7, 2026, had been cancelled. Students should be aware that these claims are incorrect.

CBSE clarifies "This is a fake circular. An official update will follow," CBSE said on X.

CBSE exams for class 10, 12 in India The board examinations are presently being held at 8,074 centres for Class 10 and 7,574 centres for Class 12 across India and in 26 countries overseas, collectively covering more than 43 lakh students.

The Class 10 and 12 board examinations are scheduled to take place from February 17 to April 10, 2026. This year, nearly 25 lakh students are appearing for the Class 10 exams, including around 14 lakh boys and 10.9 lakh girls. Meanwhile, approximately 10.2 lakh boys and 8.3 lakh girls are sitting for the Class 12 examinations.

Trump's fresh warning to Iran Meanwhile, Israel announced on Sunday that it had carried out another series of attacks on Iran, as the country faced uncertainty following the killing of its supreme leader in US and Israeli strikes. President Donald Trump also warned of consequences if Iran retaliated.

Hours after both countries reported that an airstrike had killed Ayatollah Ali Khamenei during the military campaign aimed at toppling the Islamic Republic’s government, Iranian state media confirmed on Saturday that the 86-year-old leader had died.

In a further blow to Iran’s leadership, Iran TV reported that Armed Forces Chief of Staff Abdolrahim Mousavi was also killed in the strikes.

Trump warned on Sunday that the United States would hit Iran "with a force that has never been seen before," if the country responded to the attacks.

"Iran just stated that they are going to hit very hard today, harder than they have ever been hit before," Trump mentioned in a post on Truth Social. He added, "THEY BETTER NOT DO THAT, HOWEVER, BECAUSE IF THEY DO, WE WILL HIT THEM WITH A FORCE THAT HAS NEVER BEEN SEEN BEFORE!"

Loud blasts were reported for a second consecutive day on Sunday in Dubai, a key regional business hub, and over Qatar’s capital, Doha, according to witnesses, following retaliatory strikes by Iran on neighboring Gulf countries.

In Dubai, white smoke from intercepted missiles was briefly visible in the sky, while thick black smoke rose from the port of Jebel Ali, one of the Middle East’s busiest.

Iran, which has previously warned it would target US bases if provoked, struck multiple targets, keeping the major oil-producing region on high alert.

Air raid sirens blared across Israel early Sunday as a series of explosions shook Tel Aviv, with the country’s advanced air defense system attempting to intercept the latest Iranian attacks.

There were no immediate reports of casualties or property damage.

Trump stated that the airstrikes were intended to eliminate a long-standing threat from Iran and prevent it from developing nuclear weapons.