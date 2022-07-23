Children's exhaustion or weakness, cough, difficulty breathing, or shortness of breath were the most often reported chronic symptoms
The latest findings imply the necessity for suitable counselling and follow-up, particularly for kids who may be at high risk for long Covid
Listen to this article
Your browser doesn’t support HTML5 audio
A new study has emerged that shows link between children who suffered from Covid-19 infection later exhibiting symptoms of long Covid. The latest study conducted in eight countries and published in JAMA Network Open found that nearly 6% of kids who had Covid-19 when they went to the emergency department (ED) later on exhibited symptoms of extended Covid. Additionally, long Covid was linked to a first-time hospitalisation lasting 48 hours or more, four or more symptoms present at the first hospital visit, and age 14 or older. Notably, children's exhaustion or weakness, cough, difficulty breathing, or shortness of breath were the most often reported chronic symptoms.
{{^adFree}}{{/adFree}}
A new study has emerged that shows link between children who suffered from Covid-19 infection later exhibiting symptoms of long Covid. The latest study conducted in eight countries and published in JAMA Network Open found that nearly 6% of kids who had Covid-19 when they went to the emergency department (ED) later on exhibited symptoms of extended Covid. Additionally, long Covid was linked to a first-time hospitalisation lasting 48 hours or more, four or more symptoms present at the first hospital visit, and age 14 or older. Notably, children's exhaustion or weakness, cough, difficulty breathing, or shortness of breath were the most often reported chronic symptoms.
Principal investigator Stephen Freedman, MDCM, MSc of Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary and Alberta Health Services, "we discovered that in some children, sickness with Covid-19 is associated with reporting persisting symptoms after 3 months." Freedman further noted that the latest findings imply the necessity for suitable counselling and follow-up, particularly for kids who may be at high risk for lengthy Covid.
Principal investigator Stephen Freedman, MDCM, MSc of Cumming School of Medicine at the University of Calgary and Alberta Health Services, "we discovered that in some children, sickness with Covid-19 is associated with reporting persisting symptoms after 3 months." Freedman further noted that the latest findings imply the necessity for suitable counselling and follow-up, particularly for kids who may be at high risk for lengthy Covid.
It is important to note that, for the study, 1,884 children with Covid-19 who had a 90-day follow-up were included in the study, out of which nearly 10% of children in hospitals and 5% of kids who were discharged from the ER had long Covid.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
It is important to note that, for the study, 1,884 children with Covid-19 who had a 90-day follow-up were included in the study, out of which nearly 10% of children in hospitals and 5% of kids who were discharged from the ER had long Covid.
{{^adFree}}
{{/adFree}}
Interestingly, another finding from the study stated that children who initially had multiple Covid-19 symptoms were at higher risk for long Covid. Co-Principal Investigator Todd Florin, MD, MSCE, from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine said, "Our finding that children who initially had multiple Covid-19 symptoms were at higher risk for long Covid is consistent with studies in adults. Unfortunately, extended Covid in children has no known treatments, so more study is required. The most crucial aspect of treatment, however, is symptom-focused care if symptoms are significant. If symptoms are affecting one's quality of life, multidisciplinary care is necessary."
Interestingly, another finding from the study stated that children who initially had multiple Covid-19 symptoms were at higher risk for long Covid. Co-Principal Investigator Todd Florin, MD, MSCE, from Ann & Robert H. Lurie Children's Hospital of Chicago and Northwestern University Feinberg School of Medicine said, "Our finding that children who initially had multiple Covid-19 symptoms were at higher risk for long Covid is consistent with studies in adults. Unfortunately, extended Covid in children has no known treatments, so more study is required. The most crucial aspect of treatment, however, is symptom-focused care if symptoms are significant. If symptoms are affecting one's quality of life, multidisciplinary care is necessary."
Co-principal investigator Nathan Kuppermann, MD, MPH, of the University of California, Davis School of Medicine in Sacramento, "reported rates of extended Covid in adults are significantly greater than what we found in children. Our results can guide public health policy decisions about Covid-19 mitigation techniques for kids and extended Covid screening methods among people with severe infections," the authors informed.
Co-principal investigator Nathan Kuppermann, MD, MPH, of the University of California, Davis School of Medicine in Sacramento, "reported rates of extended Covid in adults are significantly greater than what we found in children. Our results can guide public health policy decisions about Covid-19 mitigation techniques for kids and extended Covid screening methods among people with severe infections," the authors informed.