A new study has emerged that shows link between children who suffered from Covid-19 infection later exhibiting symptoms of long Covid. The latest study conducted in eight countries and published in JAMA Network Open found that nearly 6% of kids who had Covid-19 when they went to the emergency department (ED) later on exhibited symptoms of extended Covid. Additionally, long Covid was linked to a first-time hospitalisation lasting 48 hours or more, four or more symptoms present at the first hospital visit, and age 14 or older. Notably, children's exhaustion or weakness, cough, difficulty breathing, or shortness of breath were the most often reported chronic symptoms.

