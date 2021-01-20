Are ‘luxury mystery boxes’ the future of discount shopping?

Before users order their boxes, Scarce lets them select their favorite label, and promises to “do its best" to include that brand’s pieces in the box. Mr. Knight opted for Paris-based designer Rick Owens. While all the items Mr. Knight unpacked from both boxes bore the Rick Owens label, the $700 box was a let-down, containing merely a single wool cardigan and a pair of socks. He was happy, however, with the $2,000 box, which packed two tote bags, pants, a cardigan and a denim jacket. Mr. Knight speculated that, collectively, the items in the two boxes were worth at least twice what he’d spent. Though he said he would recommend the service, given that it’s a way to buy items from a coveted brand for far less than retail, Mr. Knight actually ended up returning both boxes. He felt he “could pick out things that better suit [him]" from the brand a la carte, rather than as a set which he would have to keep in its entirety.