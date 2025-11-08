Are Meghan Markle, Prince Harry next in line to lose titles after Prince Andrew? Royal historian weighs in

The British royal family may be preparing for another major shake-up following the formal removal of Prince Andrew’s titles, with speculation mounting that Prince Harry and Meghan Markle could be the next to face similar consequences.

Prince Harry, Meghan to lose their royal titles as well? On November 3, 2025, King Charles III officially stripped Andrew of his title as Prince of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland, according to The Gazette, the U.K.’s official public record.

The move came nearly three years after Andrew withdrew from public duties amid his association with the late convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein. He is now referred to by his family name, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor.

While the decision marked a historic moment within the modern monarchy, it has also opened the door to further questions about how the Royal Family’s structure might evolve — particularly when Prince William, the Prince of Wales, eventually ascends the throne.

According to royal historian Andrew Lownie, the removal of Andrew’s royal privileges has demonstrated how far the Crown is now willing to go to preserve its public image and redefine the meaning of royal service. “Getting rid of Andrew has been a very useful exercise in showing what’s possible regarding titles,” Lownie told News Nation. “And it’s a warning shot across Harry’s bow.”

Lownie added that any possibility of reconciliation between the estranged royal brothers has long passed. “The relationship between William and Harry is over,” he said. “William may even go so far as to bar Harry from royal events, including his own father’s funeral.”Harry and Meghan reportedly “shocked” by title speculation.

Sources close to the Sussexes have suggested that both Prince Harry and Meghan Markle were “stunned” by reports that their Duke and Duchess of Sussex titles could be revoked in the future. Writing in his Substack, British journalist Rob Shuter claimed that an insider described Harry’s reaction as visceral: “His stomach dropped. He thought titles were untouchable.”

Meghan reportedly shared the same disbelief.

Why are the couple most likely the next in line? The speculation follows years of tension between the couple and the rest of the Royal Family, following their decision in 2020 to step back from official duties and relocate to the United States.

Their subsequent interviews and public projects — including the explosive Oprah Winfrey interview and the Netflix docuseries Harry & Meghan — further deepened the rift between them and the monarchy.

Wider title review possible under Prince William According to reports from The Daily Beast, William is said to be considering a broader reassessment of royal titles once he becomes king. Insiders claim that his father’s precedent — removing “His Royal Highness” from Andrew’s name through an official Letters Patent — may pave the way for further changes across the family.

Among those potentially affected are Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie, Andrew’s daughters, whose titles could also be removed to reflect their father’s status. “With Andrew now formally out, it’s natural that the question extends to his family,” one palace observer told the outlet.

Sources also suggested that the title review could even extend to Harry and Meghan’s children, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet, who were formally granted their titles in 2023. Under the proposed changes, the children might lose their “prince” and “princess” designations, aligning with William’s reported vision of a “slimmed-down monarchy.”