Are return-to-office mandates making employees nervous? New survey explains why

Employers see remote workers as more expendable:

According to the OSlash survey, for employers who want to sweeten the deal, more money, flexible scheduling and free food were some of the most popular incentives workers said would lure the employees back to office. Alternatively, four out of five of employees would be happy to take a pay cut to continue working from home, with Gen Z workers the most willing to do so, the report said. Another interesting highlight from the survey stated that for those employees refusing to return to office more than one-third of employers see remote workers as more expendable than those on site.