Are Tayyip Erdogan's ambitions for a superpower status for Turkey crumbling?

Erdogan's actions instead of gaining him friends have alienated many of its strongest supporters. Ankara has angered the West by trying to establish close relations with Russia and even risks US sanctions with its purchase of the S400 missile defence system. But both in Syria and in Libya and now in Nagorno- Karabakh, Turkey and Russia support different sides in the respective wars. Ankara's policies have alienated it from all its former friends and currently, the only country which can be considered to be its ally in Qatar.