Because of their own unreasonable standards, perfectionists are more likely than other people to experience burnout, as per a study. Additionally, the study highlights some of the burnout warning signs.

Many people are feeling at their wit's end due to the concerns around pandemic lockdowns, the demands of inflation, and other daily difficulties. Burnout may develop for certain people as a result of the cumulative effects of these extended periods of stress.

The phenomenon of burnout has been carefully studied for several years by mental health expert Professor Gordon Parker. The thorough study that served as the foundation for the first complete burnout self-help book has been released.

Also Read: What is burn-out, which Meesho plans to fight with 11-day break for employees?

Most people think of burnout as being characterised by great exhaustion, but the research shows that the symptoms are far more varied. The specialists advise that, in contrast to regular fatigue, burnout symptoms include ongoing exhaustion, emotional numbness and bewilderment at home or at work.

What is burnout?

Burnout is a syndrome caused by persistent workplace stress that is not adequately managed, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). It includes several characteristics, including feelings of fatigue or low energy, a growing mental detachment from one's employment, pessimistic or cynical ideas about one's career, and decreased professional effectiveness.

Who is most susceptible to burning out?

High achievers frequently experience burnout at work, but it's also becoming more common in personal lives. The majority of individuals believe that burnout is a workplace issue. Actually, the study has discovered that stress incurred at work or at home can start the burnout process, said Professor Parker.

Along with the less-than-optimal performance in job and household chores that is more often recognised as burnout, many who struggle with it also experience cognitive impairment, sometimes referred to as "brain fog" and a detachment from their friends and family.

As a result of their high levels of dependability and diligence, perfectionists frequently make good employees. But because they have such high expectations for their own performance—standards that are ultimately unattainable—they are also prone to burnout, according to Professor Parker.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Sounak Mukhopadhyay Sounak Mukhopadhyay, who also goes by the name Sounak Mukherjee, has been producing digital news since 2012. He's worked for the International Business Times, The Inquisitr, and Moneycontrol in the past. He's also contributed to Free Press Journal and TheRichest with feature articles. He covers news for a wide range of subjects including business, finance, economy, politics and social media. Before working with digital news publications, he worked as a freelance content writer. Read more from this author