Are you a perfectionist? Your personal life may be at stake, new study warns2 min read . Updated: 01 Jan 2023, 02:48 PM IST
High achievers frequently experience burnout at work, but it's also becoming more common in personal lives.
Because of their own unreasonable standards, perfectionists are more likely than other people to experience burnout, as per a study. Additionally, the study highlights some of the burnout warning signs.