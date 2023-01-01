Are you a perfectionist? Your personal life may be at stake, new study warns

Are you a perfectionist? Your personal life may be at stake, new study warns2 min read . 02:48 PM IST
High achievers frequently experience burnout at work, but it's also becoming more common in personal lives.
Because of their own unreasonable standards, perfectionists are more likely than other people to experience burnout, as per a study. Additionally, the study highlights some of the burnout warning signs.
Many people are feeling at their wit's end due to the concerns around pandemic lockdowns, the demands of inflation, and other daily difficulties. Burnout may develop for certain people as a result of the cumulative effects of these extended periods of stress.
The phenomenon of burnout has been carefully studied for several years by mental health expert Professor Gordon Parker. The thorough study that served as the foundation for the first complete burnout self-help book has been released.
Most people think of burnout as being characterised by great exhaustion, but the research shows that the symptoms are far more varied. The specialists advise that, in contrast to regular fatigue, burnout symptoms include ongoing exhaustion, emotional numbness and bewilderment at home or at work.
Burnout is a syndrome caused by persistent workplace stress that is not adequately managed, as per the World Health Organization (WHO). It includes several characteristics, including feelings of fatigue or low energy, a growing mental detachment from one's employment, pessimistic or cynical ideas about one's career, and decreased professional effectiveness.
High achievers frequently experience burnout at work, but it's also becoming more common in personal lives. The majority of individuals believe that burnout is a workplace issue. Actually, the study has discovered that stress incurred at work or at home can start the burnout process, said Professor Parker.
Along with the less-than-optimal performance in job and household chores that is more often recognised as burnout, many who struggle with it also experience cognitive impairment, sometimes referred to as "brain fog" and a detachment from their friends and family.
As a result of their high levels of dependability and diligence, perfectionists frequently make good employees. But because they have such high expectations for their own performance—standards that are ultimately unattainable—they are also prone to burnout, according to Professor Parker.
