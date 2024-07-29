Are you an eligible Indian American Green Card holder? It’s time to get US citizenship in just 3 weeks

Amidst a high voltage electioneering for an election cycle expected to be very close, an effort is being made to convince eligible Green Card holders to get their citizenship and register to vote for the November 5 polls.

Written By Alka Jain
Published29 Jul 2024, 10:25 AM IST
Good news for Indian Americans! The United States government has started convincing eligible Green Card holders to get their citizenship and register for the upcoming US presidential elections, due on November 5, 2024.

A Green Card, officially a permanent resident card, is an identification document indicating an individual's permanent residency status in the United States. It is pertinent to note that a substantial proportion of Green Card holders are Asian Americans and Indian Americans.

Speaking to PTI, Shekar Narasimhan, Chairman and founder of the Asian American Pacific Islanders (AAPI) Victory Fund said, "If you have a green card and you have been here five years, get your citizenship. There's time. Register to vote."

"In many states, you have to register in advance, and there are deadlines. And finally, create a WhatsApp group, get 20 of your friends on there, remind each other every day why it's important, and get out to vote,” he said.

Narasimha mentioned that Vice President Kamala Harris's presidential candidacy has sparked an extraordinary level of excitement and enthusiasm among Indian Americans, Asian Americans, and various other communities.

He said one can get the US citizenship in three weeks under the Joe Biden administration. “To be eligible to become a citizen, a Green Card holder needs to have a minimum of five years of stay in the US,” the official added.

“Being excited and translating that into votes are often two rather distinct things. It's how you take that energy, persuade people that it's worth their while, make sure that they are if they haven't applied for citizenship, and they can get it in three weeks,” he told PTI.

“So, get your citizenship if you haven't done it. Register to vote. Vote, and then organise others to go and vote. All this can be done in 100 days," said Narasimha.

The Department of Homeland Security estimated that in 2022, 12.9 million Green Card holders lived in the US, with 9.2 million eligible for US citizenship based on residency and other requirements.

Typically, around one million people become Green Card holders annually. Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, admissions were lower in FY 2020 (707,362) and FY 2021 (740,002). However, admissions increased to 1,018,349 in FY 2022, with 46% being new arrivals and 54% adjusting from nonimmigrant status within the US.

First Published:29 Jul 2024, 10:25 AM IST
