Are you ‘Extremely Hardcore’ or not? How Elon Musk is dividing Silicon Valley’s

When it comes to Mr. Musk’s latest actions at Twitter, “I think very few people are able to look past the tree and see the forest," says Adam Dell, founder of wealth-management startup Domain Money. “I think it’s wonderful we get to live in a period in history when we can witness an individual of the caliber of a Thomas Edison, who is so prolific an innovator that he’s moved our technological capabilities forward by leaps and bounds," he adds. Mr. Dell, brother of tech tycoon Michael Dell, has been acquainted with Mr. Musk since, as a venture capitalist, he handed the entrepreneur a term sheet 25 years ago proposing an investment in a Musk-led company that became part of PayPal.