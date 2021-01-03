OPEN APP
Arg reports adverse reaction to Sputnik V, doc gets side effects from Pfizer jab

1 min read . Updated: 03 Jan 2021, 06:43 AM IST ANI

Argentina said, 317 patients reported fever and headaches of the total 32,013 who has received the vaccine, i.e. only 1% showed side effects. A physician in Mexico, who received the Pfizer vaccine, was admitted to an intensive care unit with seizures, breathing difficulties.

Only 1 per cent of Argentinian citizens, who received the Russia-developed Sputnik V vaccine against the coronavirus, has shown a mild adverse reaction to the shot, the TN broadcaster reported on Saturday, citing the country's Health Ministry.

According to the media outlet, 317 patients reported fever and headaches of the total 32,013.

Argentina started its mass vaccination campaign with the Russian Sputnik V vaccine on Tuesday. Earlier in December, it received the first batch of 300,000 doses of the jab.

Health workers are the first to get shots of the vaccine.

The Sputnik V was the first COVID-19 vaccine registered in Russia and the world. Russia's Sputnik V is 92 percent effective, based on data from the first 16,000 trial participants who have received both shots of the two-dose vaccine.

Mexico doctor develops reaction to Pfizer vaccine

A physician in Mexico, who received the Pfizer vaccine against the coronavirus, was admitted to an intensive care unit with seizures, breathing difficulties and possible encephalomyelitis, the country's Health Ministry said on Saturday.

"The 32-year-old doctor who received the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine was admitted to the intensive care unit ... after developing rashes, convulsions, muscle weakness and breathing difficulties within half an hour after vaccination," the ministry said.

The causes of such an adverse reaction are currently being investigated. The preliminary diagnosis is encephalomyelitis. The patient's condition is stable, she is receiving treatment to reduce the inflammation.

