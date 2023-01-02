Emi Martinez buys guard dog used by US Navy Seals to protect World Cup winner's medal2 min read . 09:51 PM IST
- Martinez has bought a Belgian Malinois guard dog which have been used by SAS and US Navy Seals in combat zones.
FIFA World Cup 2022's Golden Glove winner Argentina's goalkeeper Emiliano Martinez has reportedly bought a guard dog worth £20,000 (over ₹19 lakh) to protect his World Cup winner's medal, according to a report on Daily Mail.
Martinez has reportedly got a dog, usually employed by US Navy Seals. Martinez has bought a Belgian Malinois guard dog which have been used by SAS and US Navy Seals in combat zones.
According to reports, the Aston Villa goalkeeper made the purchase from Elite Protection Dogs in order to protect his family in the West Midlands as well as his World Cup winner’s medal, the Daily Star reported.
Football club Arsenal's head coach Mikel Arteta and French goalkeeper Hugo Lloris have also bought guard dogs from the company in the past in a bid to amp up security measures citing theft attempts on their property.
Former England stars Ashley Cole and Jack Wilshere, and heavyweight boxing world champion Tyson Fury, have also used the company.
According tot he media out, the Belgian Malinois weighs at least 30 kgs.
Martinez was a key part of the final match of Argentina against France in the finals of Qatar FIFA World Cup 2022, held on 18 December 2022. He won the golden glove and starred in two penalty shoot-outs.
Martinez who recently also got a tattoo on his leg commemorating Argentina's win in the 2022 Qatar FIFA World Cup.
Martinez has been subjected to severe criticism owing to his style of celebrating La Albiceleste's third World Cup win. He carried a doll with France's number 10-Kylian Mbappé’s face on it while standing alongside teammate Lionel Messi as Argentina paraded the trophy back home.
Martinez, who also made a gesture after winning the Golden Glove award for best goalkeeper which was criticised. Further he was filmed mocking Mbappé in the team dressing room after the game, all this triggering from Mbappé's trash talk before the FIFA final match between France and Argentina.
Earlier last week, Fichajes.net, which deals with football transfer market, had reported that Aston Villa coach Unai Emery was ‘desperate’ to sell Martinez. Fichajes had said that Martinez was set for talks with club boss Emery over his behaviour in Qatar – who confirmed he would urge Martinez to ‘control’ his emotions’ in the future.
Martinez returned to the Aston Villa squad for their 2-0 Premier League win over Tottenham yesterday but was left on the bench by Emery.
