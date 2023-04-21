Argentina Central Bank Lifts Rate to 81% as Inflation Jumps

Argentina Central Bank Lifts Rate to 81% as Inflation Jumps2 min read . Updated: 21 Apr 2023, 08:07 AM IST
(Bloomberg) -- Argentina’s central bank increased its benchmark interest rate by 300 basis points Thursday after annual inflation soared in March and foreign currency reserves slumped.
