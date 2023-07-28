Argentina missing Crypto influencer Fernando Perez Algaba found chopped up in red suitcase2 min read 28 Jul 2023, 10:28 PM IST
Cryptocurrency influencer Fernando Perez Algaba was found dead, chopped up inside a suitcase near a stream in Buenos Aires. Police suspect he was killed over his debts.
A cryptocurrency influencer Argentina had been missing for a week. Now his dead body has been found- all chopped up inside a suitcase near a stream in Argentinian capital Buenos Aires, according to New York Post. Fernando Perez Algaba had been missing for a week before his body was found on Wednesday by Argentina Police.
