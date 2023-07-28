A cryptocurrency influencer Argentina had been missing for a week. Now his dead body has been found- all chopped up inside a suitcase near a stream in Argentinian capital Buenos Aires, according to New York Post . Fernando Perez Algaba had been missing for a week before his body was found on Wednesday by Argentina Police.

According to the media report, a red suitcase which contained Algaba's body, was first discovered by a group of children while playing by the stream earlier this week.

The entrepreneur, Fernando Perez Algaba, had been missing since 19 July.

The New York Post further reported that the children's parents informed the police who inspected the package and found Algaba's legs and forearms. His other arm was found in the stream.

On Wednesday, the police found the missing head and torso.

They said the body parts were cleanly amputated, suggesting the work of a professional, as per the outlet.

The police sent the body for autopsy and the report revealed that Algaba was shot three times before his body was chopped up. They were able to identify Algaba by his fingerprints and the distinctive tattoos on the body parts.

As per a Marca report, the self-made billionaire was based in Barcelona, where he shifted from Miami. He had been staying in Argentina for a week before his alleged murder.

Algaba accumulated his wealth by renting luxury vehicles and selling cryptocurrency and flaunted his lavish lifestyle to almost one million followers on Instagram.

The influencer had rented an apartment and was supposed to return the keys on July 19, but failed to show up and did not answer the phone after which a missing complaint was filed by the property owner, according to the outlet.

The police have arrested one person in connection with Algaba's death and are investigating why he was killed. They, however, suspect that he was killed over his numerous debts.