OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Argentina pushes for delay to IMF debt deal until pandemic has eased: Report
International Monetary Fund logo (REUTERS)
International Monetary Fund logo (REUTERS)

Argentina pushes for delay to IMF debt deal until pandemic has eased: Report

1 min read . Updated: 15 Feb 2021, 12:22 AM IST Reuters

Argentina has for months been in talks with the IMF to restructure the terms of a loan sought by Fernandez's predecessor Mauricio Macri to confront an economic crisis

Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and her allies want to delay a $44 billion debt deal with the International Monetary Fund until the COVID-19 pandemic has eased, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing officials.

About a week ago, Argentine President Alberto Fernández said he believed the IMF should grant the country more flexible terms.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
President Donald Trump, Vice President Mike Pence, Sen. Roy Blunt, R-Mo., and Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell of Ky

Impeachment isn't the final word on Capitol riot for Donald Trump

5 min read . 12:45 AM IST
Cyprus President Nicos Anastasiades, left, and Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu bump arms

Israel, Cyprus agree travel deal for vaccinated citizens

2 min read . 12:30 AM IST
A fuel pump attendant fills a motorbike with petrol

Petrol with additives cross 100 mark in Maharashtra's Parbhani district

1 min read . 12:01 AM IST
US President Joe Biden

Biden’s task forces Take On Covid-19, Climate Change

5 min read . 14 Feb 2021

Argentina has for months been in talks with the IMF to restructure the terms of a loan sought by Fernandez's predecessor Mauricio Macri to confront an economic crisis that has sent poverty skyrocketing in one of the world's top grains producers.


This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout