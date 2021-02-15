Subscribe
Home >News >World >Argentina pushes for delay to IMF debt deal until pandemic has eased: Report
International Monetary Fund logo

Argentina pushes for delay to IMF debt deal until pandemic has eased: Report

1 min read . 12:22 AM IST Reuters

Argentina has for months been in talks with the IMF to restructure the terms of a loan sought by Fernandez's predecessor Mauricio Macri to confront an economic crisis

Argentina's Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner and her allies want to delay a $44 billion debt deal with the International Monetary Fund until the COVID-19 pandemic has eased, the Financial Times reported on Sunday, citing officials.

About a week ago, Argentine President Alberto Fernández said he believed the IMF should grant the country more flexible terms.

Argentina has for months been in talks with the IMF to restructure the terms of a loan sought by Fernandez's predecessor Mauricio Macri to confront an economic crisis that has sent poverty skyrocketing in one of the world's top grains producers.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

