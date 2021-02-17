OPEN APP
Home >News >World >Argentina set to receive first shipment of AstraZeneca vaccine from India today
A box AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines. (REUTERS)
A box AstraZeneca COVID-19 vaccines. (REUTERS)

Argentina set to receive first shipment of AstraZeneca vaccine from India today

1 min read . Updated: 17 Feb 2021, 08:05 AM IST Reuters

Argentina has already received several shipments of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

Argentina is set to receive 580,000 doses of the Oxford University-AstraZeneca vaccine from India's Serum Institute on Wednesday, a government spokesperson said on Tuesday, bringing the country a step closer to launching a large-scale vaccination program.

Argentina has already received several shipments of Russia's Sputnik V vaccine.

MORE FROM THIS SECTIONSee All
Prime Minister Narendra Modi

PM Modi to inaugurate Ro-Pax water transport facility in Assam: 10 points

2 min read . 09:35 AM IST
As per the SAFAR, the concentration of PM10 particles stood at 305 in the 'poor' category while PM 2.5 at 162 in the 'very poor' category today (representative image).

Delhi's air quality remains in 'very poor' category, no relief expected in coming days

1 min read . 09:22 AM IST
A teacher takes a class. Representative image.

Govt school in Punjab closed as 15 students, staff members contract Covid-19

1 min read . 09:13 AM IST
Rescue and restoration work continues at damaged Tapovan barrage

Uttarakhand glacier burst updates: Deceased suffered bodily injuries; sludge and water in lungs, says CMO

2 min read . 08:59 AM IST

The early Wednesday delivery of the shot will raise the country's total vaccine count to nearly 1.8 million, according to a Reuters tabulation drawn from official sources.

The vaccine was developed by AstraZeneca and Oxford University but produced by the Serum Institute, the world's largest manufacturer of vaccines.

Argentine health officials have said they will use the additional doses to finish vaccinating front-line healthcare workers, then begin inoculating security forces, teachers and the elderly.

Argentina surpassed 2 million coronavirus cases last week, and has logged more than 50,000 deaths from COVID-19 since the pandemic began.

The nation hopes to initiate a large-scale vaccination program before the cool weather of the southern hemisphere autumn sets in, officials have said.

This story has been published from a wire agency feed without modifications to the text. Only the headline has been changed.

Subscribe to Mint Newsletters
* Enter a valid email
* Thank you for subscribing to our newsletter.

Click here to read the Mint ePaperMint is now on Telegram. Join Mint channel in your Telegram and stay updated with the latest business news.

Close

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue
×
Edit Profile
My Reads Redeem a Gift Card Logout