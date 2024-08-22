Argentina to Sign Deal with US to Boost Metals Investment

Argentina will sign an agreement with the US to draw more investment and trade in critical-minerals mining, a State Department official said, part of an ongoing US effort to boost supply chains for the metals that don’t involve China.

President Javier Milei’s government will sign the agreement with the US during a visit to Argentina this week by US Under Secretary of State Jose Fernandez. Argentina has vast resources of copper and lithium but has only tapped a tiny portion of them.

The agreement with Argentina will make it easier for the nation to work with countries in the Minerals Security Partnership, a US-led grouping that includes 14 countries and the European Union. The strategy aims to ease dependence on China for minerals that go into electric vehicle batteries and solar panels by linking foreign investors with mining projects and adhering to strict environmental standards.

“It’s a way for Argentina to literally make pitches to 14 countries and the EU in one fell swoop,” Fernandez said in an interview before the announcement. “Producing countries want the kinds of investments that we’re proposing, investments that will benefit communities, that will bring growth, that will observe national laws.”

Fernandez will also travel to Ecuador and Peru for meetings on trade, investment, sustainable agriculture and a separate regional initiative known as the Americas Partnership for Economic Prosperity.

Launched in 2022, the US-led minerals push has so far resulted in high-level talks but few tangible investments. And while Milei is adamant about aligning with Washington, it will be tough to draw Argentina out of Beijing’s orbit given China is its largest trading partner after Brazil.

Before the announcement, the State Department welcomed people to register for a Minerals Security Partnership forum event in Buenos Aires on Aug. 23 to “learn more about lithium and copper extraction opportunities in Argentina.” Describing the country as a global leader for new resource development, it added that “there are many lithium and copper projects available for investment across several provinces.”

The minerals agreement doesn’t address Argentina’s inability to qualify for incentives for lithium production under the US Inflation Reduction Act of 2022, a law aimed in part at speeding EV adoption. Argentina is currently locked out of those benefits because it doesn’t have a free-trade deal with the US, and Argentine officials have been seeking access.

With assistance from Jonathan Gilbert.