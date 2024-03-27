Argentina's President Javier Milei to cut 70,000 state jobs in ‘chainsaw-style' approach to economic problems
Argentine President Javier Milei has also frozen public works, cut off some funding to provincial governments and terminated more than 200,000 social welfare plans, which he called ‘corrupt’
Argentine President Javier Milei has announced plans to dismiss 70,000 government employees in the coming months, showcasing his "chainsaw-style" approach to drastically reduce the size of the state, Bloomberg reported.
Next Story
Feedback
Select your Category
Your Message