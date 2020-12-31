Argentina’s woes of high debt, disease

To others, however, it was clear that Argentina was confronting a more fundamental problem of macroeconomic inconsistency and debt unsustainability. Hence, when the current government—in which I serve as economy minister—took office in December 2019, we immediately initiated a sovereign-debt restructuring to restore debt to a sustainable level, and thus to enable an eventual economic recovery. To that end, the National Congress authorized the government to use the central bank’s foreign reserves to continue servicing debt payments up to a limit, thereby avoiding a disorderly default while we conducted the restructuring. One of the first steps in this process was to work with the IMF to define the terms of debt sustainability—that is, how much debt the country could reasonably afford to service without incurring unacceptable costs, such as a marked increase in poverty or unemployment. In the event, we and the Fund’s mission to the country each produced analyses that were remarkably similar in their assessment of the relief that would be needed to restore debt sustainability.